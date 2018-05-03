Camille Cosby's statement: 'Lynch mobs' led to convictions

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, laugh as they tell a story about collecting a piece in the exhibit "Conversations: African and African-American Artworks in Dialogue," at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African Art in Washington. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America's Dad. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo