Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

FILE - In this April 24, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America's Dad. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo