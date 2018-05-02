Union: Caesars rejects 'Do Not Disturb' sign policy change

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in Las Vegas. The union representing thousands of housekeepers in Las Vegas says Caesars Entertainment has rejected a proposal to include language in a new contract to protect workers if a "Do Not Disturb" sign has been hanging on a doorknob more than 24 hours. The Culinary Union on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, said under its proposal, security would open a room "for entry and service" if a guest refuses housekeeping for more than 24 hours. Caesars previously announced security would begin checking rooms every 24 hours, even if the sign is hanging on the doorknob. John Locher, File AP Photo