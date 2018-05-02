Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. A man has been charged with trying to extort money from Kevin Hart by threatening to release video he had secretly shot of the actor and comedian with a woman in Las Vegas. Los Angeles County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jonathan Jackson on Wednesday May 2, 2018, with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. Jackson is jailed on $100,000 bail. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision