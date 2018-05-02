Meghan and Harry choose horse-drawn carriage for wedding day

The Ascot Landau open carriage, which will be used in the case of dry weather, for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stands ready in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 1, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, southern England on May 19, with about 600 guests and some 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public greeting the happy couple outside the chapel. The Scottish State Coach will be used in the case of wet weather. Pool via AP Victoria Jones