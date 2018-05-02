Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

File- This April 9, 2017, file photo shows a Gibson ES-335 is attached to the lid of Chuck Berry's casket during a celebration of life for the rock 'n' roll legend in St. Louis. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent for decades on the American music stage, is filing for bankruptcy protection after wrestling for years with debt. A pre-negotiated reorganization plan filed Tuesday, May 1, 2018, will allow Gibson Brands Inc. to continue operations with $135 million in financing from lenders. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo