Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele is engaged

File- This Jan. 7, 2018, file photo shows Lea Michele arriving at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Michele has announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich with a social media photo of a diamond ring on her finger and the word “Yes.” A representative for former star of “Glee” said Saturday, April 28, 2018, that Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed with a 4-carat elongated radian cut ring which he personally helped design. They’ve been dating over a year. Photo by Chris Pizzello