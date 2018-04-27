Vlad Guerrero tours Baseball HOF, "so glad" he made it

Vladimir Guerrero signs the spot where his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque will hang during a visit to the hall, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Guerrero, a native of the Dominican Republic, was elected to the Hall of Fame in January. He played sixteen seasons in the major leagues with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP

Milo Stewart Jr.