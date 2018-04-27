The Latest: UN chief applauds 'truly historic' Koreas summit

SHARE COPY LINK North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the military demarcation line in Panmunjom for historic talks with South Korean President Moon-Jae-in. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Host Broadcaster via AP

