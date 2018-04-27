To get UK passport, Meghan needs time, money, a good memory

FILE - In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle are greeted by flag waving school children as they arrive to take part in an event for young women as part of International Women's Day in Birmingham, central England. Kensington Palace says the California-born Markle intends to take U.K. citizenship after she marries Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo