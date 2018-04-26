Trump says rapper Kanye West has 'good taste' for liking him

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump is tweeting his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent online support. Trump wrote, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” in response to the tweets from West, who called the president “my brother.” West tweeted a number of times Wednesday expressing his admiration for Trump, saying they both share “dragon energy.” The rap star also posted a photo of himself wearing Trump’s campaign “Make America Great Again” hat. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo