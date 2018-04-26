MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle said in a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press that August 24 is the new planned opening date for its $960 million downtown resort complex. The company had previously envisioned opening it sometime in September. The Republican via AP Patrick Johnson