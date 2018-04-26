Netflix documentary explores RFK's legacy 50 years later

FILE - In this April 2, 1968 file photo U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, shakes hands with people in a crowd while campaigning for the Democratic party's presidential nomination on a street corner, in Philadelphia. Nearly 50 years after Robert F. Kennedy's assassination, a new documentary series on his life and transformation into a liberal hero is coming to Netflix. "Bobby Kennedy for President" produced by RadicalMedia, Trilogy Films and LooksFilm launches Friday, April 27, 2018, on Netflix. Warren Winterbottom, File AP Photo