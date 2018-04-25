Eric Idle looks at the bright side of (his own) life

FILE - In this April 26, 2011, file photo, Actor Eric Idle arrives at the champagne launch of the fifth annual BritWeek in Los Angeles. Idle is writing a memoir, and Monty Python fans can guess the title: “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, that Idle’s book is coming out in October. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo