President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, pose for photographs as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, pose for photographs as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, pose for photographs as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Celebrities

Melania Trump takes her moment to sparkle in the spotlight

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

April 25, 2018 01:26 AM

WASHINGTON

Tuesday night's state dinner at the White House was a big moment in fashion and in public life for first lady Melania Trump.

The wife of President Donald Trump has kept a relatively low profile since her husband took office. But the lavish dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Mrs. Trump to make a statement of sorts as she sought to sparkle in the spotlight.

In a nod to France, the first lady wore a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins.

Trump lavished praise on his wife in his toast, calling her "America's absolutely incredible first lady." He went on to hail the bonds between the United States and France.

  Comments  