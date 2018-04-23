Ellen DeGeneres is critical of police shootings of black men

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Degeneres says she’s “furious” so many black men have been shot by police and “nothing seems to change.” Speaking on her show Friday, April 20, 2018, with CNN’s Van Jones, Degeneres said she’s “ashamed.” Photo by Vince Bucci