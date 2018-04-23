Q&A: Mel Brooks still loves movies, just not streaming them

FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Mel Brooks attends the LA Premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, Calif. This week, Brooks will be on hand to kick off the ninth annual TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater Thursday night in Hollywood with a special screening of the first film he ever directed: “The Producers.” Photo by Richard Shotwell