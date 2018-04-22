Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Shania Twain performs during opening ceremonies for the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Twain has apologized for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he's offensive. She made the comments in an interview with The Guardian that was published over the weekend. She told the British newspaper "Do you want straight or polite? … I would have voted for a feeling that is transparent." Kathy Willens, File AP Photo