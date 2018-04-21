Roberta Flack leaves Harlem awards show after feeling ill

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, honoree Roberta Flack attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on in Newark, N.J. TMZ reports that the superstar singer walked off the stage on her own after feeling ill during a performance at the Apollo Theater in New York on Friday, April 20, 2018. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but released later that evening. Photo by Charles Sykes