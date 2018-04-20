FILE - In this December 2017 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on in New York. Police say a stalker broke into Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap. Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday, April 20, 2018, found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood.
FILE - In this December 2017 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on in New York. Police say a stalker broke into Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap. Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday, April 20, 2018, found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood. Photo by Evan Agostini

Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home, took nap

The Associated Press

April 20, 2018 10:51 PM

NEW YORK

Police say a stalker broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse and took a nap.

Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the Tribeca neighborhood.

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Alvarado was arrested at the same address on Feb. 13 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift was not home during Friday's break-in.

The multiplatinum-selling recording artist has dealt with stalkers on both coasts.

Police said a Colorado man arrested April 14 outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift had a knife, a rope and ammunition.

