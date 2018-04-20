German theater asks guests to wear swastikas for Hitler play

In this April 18, 2018 photo, Serdar Somuncu, front, director of the play 'Mein Kampf' by George Tabori, sits next to Andreas Haase in the role of Lobkowitz and Peter Posniak, standing in the role of Hitler, during a rehearsal at the theater in Konstanz, Germany. The Konstanz Theater's production opens Friday night April 20, 2018 for a monthlong run. Though named after Hitler's infamous anti-Semitic manifesto, the play tells a fictional story of how a young Hitler is befriended by a Jewish man who puts him on his political path. dpa via AP Felix Kaestle