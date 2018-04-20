Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

FILE - In this June 21, 2008, file photo, Susette Kelo, left, former owner of the controversial little pink house, stands in front of her old home at its new location in New London, Conn. A Supreme Court case that involved a Connecticut woman and her little pink house is now a movie. Susette Kelo took on the city of New London, which was trying to take her house through eminent domain. She ultimately lost in a 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court. A movie based on her court fight, “Little Pink House,” opens Friday in limited nationwide release. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo