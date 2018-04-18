AP Explains: The fiscal hijinks of North Korea's new budget

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, North Korean men, women and soldiers walk past apartment blocks along Ryomyong street, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea under leader Kim Jong Un has been on a spending spree, evidenced in projects like the new Ryomyong Street residential district. But outside economists looking for clues of the country’s fiscal health say its latest budget reveals conflicting desires to keep up appearances, especially for potential foreign investors, while obscuring even the most basic economic indicators. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo