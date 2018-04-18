Real-life 'gladiator' salutes 'Scandal,' show she inspired

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2012 file photo, Kerry Washington, left, from the ABC series "Scandal," points to a questioner alongside the show's co-executive producer Judy Smith, a crisis management consultant, at the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Olivia Pope’s journey comes to an end Thursday on “Scandal,” but the woman who inspired the ABC series and Pope's character remains in the thick of Washington and Hollywood. Judy Smith talks what the TV drama meant to her and how she views the work of a "fixer." Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo