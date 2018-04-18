Bridal fashion from the Romona Keveza collection is modeled during Bridal Fashion Week, Thursday April 12, 2018 in New York.
Bridal fashion from the Romona Keveza collection is modeled during Bridal Fashion Week, Thursday April 12, 2018 in New York. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo
Bridal designers talk princess moments and Meghan Markle

By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press

April 18, 2018 09:23 AM

NEW YORK

With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approaching, princesses were a hot topic of conversation during the recent New York market week for the bridal industry.

Who will dress the American for her big day May 19 and what style she chooses remains a locked-down mystery.

London-based designer Kate Halfpenny, a former celebrity stylist, says she hopes the "Suits" actress will choose an American designer. Time will tell.

Naeem Khan, who went glitter rock chick in a collection of after-party glitz, said whatever Markle chooses, she'll definitely influence the market.

Reem Acra, whose "Prophet Collection" was both princessy and angelic, envisions Markle in a ballgown. The royal wedding will carry a big message for the next generation of brides, she said.

