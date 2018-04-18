Saudi Arabia to show 'Black Panther' to mark cinema opening

FILE - In this June 6, 2009 file photo, a Saudi man watches the film, "Menahi," produced by a company owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, at a government-run cultural center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A private screening Wednesday, April 18, 2018, of the Hollywood blockbuster "Black Panther" will herald the launch of movie theaters that are set to open to the public next month. The kingdom's authorities are planning an invitation-only screening of the movie in a concert hall that's been converted into a cinema complex in the capital, Riyadh. AP Photo, File)