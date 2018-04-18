Quotations from autobiography "Barbara Bush: A Memoir"

FILE - In this May 11, 1994, file photo, former first lady Barbara Bush, right, playfully strains to hear a reporter's question while posing with other former first ladies, at the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington. Joining Barbara Bush, from left are; Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. Denis Paquin, File AP Photo