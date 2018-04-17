The Latest: Daniels releases sketch of man in parking lot

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on the home and office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, wrapped up a hearing into the matter Monday without making a final decision. The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Trump in 2006. Craig Ruttle AP Photo