MPR: Allegations against Keillor far beyond single touch

By JEFF BAENEN and DOUG GLASS Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:53 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota Public Radio is providing additional detail of allegations of sexual harassment against humorist Garrison Keillor.

MPR says Keillor was accused by one woman of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over several years, including requests for sexual contact and explicit sexual communications and touching. MPR says the woman detailed the allegations in a 12-page letter that included excerpts of emails and written messages.

The MPR statement disputes Keillor's assertion in November that MPR terminated its relationship with him over a single incident in which he touched a woman's bare back.

Keillor did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. He has said in recent weeks he was in negotiations with MPR over separating the two sides' business interests.

