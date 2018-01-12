Celebrities

Turkey tells citizens to reconsider travelling to US

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 03:21 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey has warned its citizens about traveling to the United States, in retaliation for a new U.S. travel advisory about Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday urged citizens to reconsider travel plans to the United States, citing a series of terror attacks, violent incidents and "arbitrary arrests" — an apparent reference to a Turkish banker who was arrested in the United States and convicted of helping Iran avoid U.S. sanctions.

The travel warning came days after the United States urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey, citing terror threats and arbitrary detentions under an ongoing state of emergency.

The two NATO allies have seen their ties deteriorate since a coup attempt in 2016 that the Turkish government blames on U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies involvement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench

View More Video