'Jumanji,' 'Insidious' top 'Star Wars' in its fourth weekend

FILE - This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Columbia Pictures says Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, that the Johnson-led “Jumanji” is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million, bringing its total to $244.4 million. Sony Pictures via AP, File Frank Masi