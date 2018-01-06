Weinstein sued for alleged scheme to foil misconduct probe

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. A lawyer who represented actress Paz de la Huerta has filed a lawsuit against Weinstein and a former New York prosecutor, alleging they coordinated in a scheme to get the actress to drop her sexual misconduct complaint against the movie mogul. Aaron Filler's firm, Tensor Law, filed the lawsuit Friday, Jan 5, 2018 against Weinstein, his company and attorney Michael Rubin. Photo by Chris Pizzello