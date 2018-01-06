Despondent Seattle teen found a future through film

In this Dec. 20, 2017 photo, Vannady Keo, center, sprinkles powdered sugar like the viral "Salt Bae" meme for a laugh as he works at the after-school program at Asian Counseling and Referral Service in the Rainier Valley, in Wash. From left, Bryan Phung, 12, Gordon Huang, 13, and Ivan Thich, 13, work on gingerbread houses. The Seattle Times via AP Bettina Hansen