Gallery owner uses art to forge bonds, reach out to others

In a Dec. 14, 2017 photo, Sheri Crider works in her studio in Albuquerque, N.M. Crider is the owner of Sanitary Tortilla Factory, in Albuquerque, N.M. She organized a sketchbook-exchange program between local artists, Working Classroom students at Albuquerque’s South Valley Academy and girls in juvenile detention. The results of the sketchbook-exchange project, which continued for three months, were displayed Dec. 9 in “The Story of Ourselves,” an exhibit at Sanitary Tortilla Factory. The Albuquerque Journal via AP Marla Brose