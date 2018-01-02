Celebrities

Guy Fieri's Time Square restaurant closes for good

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 02:17 AM



NEW YORK

A restaurant run by television star and celebrity chef Guy Fieri in the heart of New York City's Time Square has shut its doors for good.

The restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, served its last public meal Saturday, Dec. 30. Restaurant officials held a private dinner event on New Year's Eve for its last night of operation.

Guy's American Kitchen & Bar opened in 2012, where it was greeted with a no-star review from The New York Times' restaurant critic.

Fieri said in a statement that he was proud of the restaurant serving millions of patrons for over five years.

The restaurant was part of the Blue Stein Group, a New York collection of restaurants that includes the Heartland Brewery chain.

