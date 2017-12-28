Celebrities who died in 2017

More Videos

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

How holiday music may help your health 0:57

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017 4:37

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

Houston County guard says 'Go Dogs' 1:24

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 0:47

Music plays a part in church’s worship and outreach 1:22

Meta Viers McClatchy
Music News & Reviews

This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

National

Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

Local

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins, Ga., combined forces with help from other churches of varying denominations to help those in need on Christmas Day with a meal and gifts.

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017

Crime

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a recap of the weirdest capers of 2017. A stolen suitcase full of cash and a Waffle House wild woman included.