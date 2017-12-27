The Latest: APNewsBreak: Ex-Miss Americas react to statement

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization. The group told The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, that it is enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant. Hagan's sexual habits were mocked in the emails. Isaac Brekken, File AP Photo