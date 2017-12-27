FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization. The group told The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, that it is enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant. Hagan's sexual habits were mocked in the emails.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization. The group told The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, that it is enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant. Hagan's sexual habits were mocked in the emails. Isaac Brekken, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization. The group told The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, that it is enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant. Hagan's sexual habits were mocked in the emails. Isaac Brekken, File AP Photo

Celebrities

The Latest: APNewsBreak: Ex-Miss Americas react to statement

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The Latest on Miss America Organization seeking help of ex-Miss Americas and state title holders to find new leaders (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Some former Miss Americas and state title holders are reacting negatively to a statement by the Miss America Organization that it's seeking their help to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant.

In Facebook posts Wednesday night, some said the board had not yet reached out to them. Others said they wanted no involvement whatsoever by any current board members.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In emails that were published last week by the Huffington Post, pageant officials ridiculed the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.

The ensuing uproar led to the group's executive director, president, chairman and at least one other board member to resign.

Dan Meyers, the group's interim board chairman, says former Miss Americas and state directors would recommend members for a search committee that would determine the organization's leadership structure, and choose individuals to fill those roles.

___

10 p.m.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

The group tells The Associated Press that it's enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant.

In emails that were published last week by the Huffington Post, pageant officials ridiculed the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.

The ensuing uproar led to the group's executive director, president, chairman and at least one other board member to resign.

Dan Meyers, the group's interim board chairman, says former Miss Americas and state directors will recommend members for a search committee that will determine the organization's leadership structure, and choose individuals to serve as those leaders.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

    Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Saturday. Bodycam footage from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers show LaBeouf acting belligerent during his arrest. Note: This footage has been edited for length and clarity.

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench
Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

View More Video