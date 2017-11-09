Study: More LGBTQ characters on TV series, fewer women

This image released by NBC shows, from left, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally in "Will & Grace." A new study says TV series are including more LGBTQ characters and adding gender-nonconforming ones. The study out Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, from the media advocacy group GLAAD says that LGBTQ depictions increased in the current season across all TV platforms. But GLAAD said there remains a need for greater ethnic diversity among LGBTQ characters and richer, more complex stories about their lives. NBC via AP Chris Haston