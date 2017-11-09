This image provided by Viking shows Susan Fowler. The former Uber employee whose revelations of harassment helped lead to the ouster of the company’s CEO has a book deal. Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, that it had acquired a memoir Fowler.
This image provided by Viking shows Susan Fowler. The former Uber employee whose revelations of harassment helped lead to the ouster of the company’s CEO has a book deal. Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, that it had acquired a memoir Fowler. Viking via AP Shalon Van Tine
This image provided by Viking shows Susan Fowler. The former Uber employee whose revelations of harassment helped lead to the ouster of the company’s CEO has a book deal. Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, that it had acquired a memoir Fowler. Viking via AP Shalon Van Tine

Celebrities

Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler has book deal

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 9:21 AM

NEW YORK

The former Uber employee whose revelations of harassment helped lead to the ouster of the company's CEO has a book deal.

Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired a memoir by Susan Fowler. The book is currently untitled and a release date has not yet been determined.

According to the publisher, Fowler will share her "own shocking and galvanizing story" to reflect on the overall culture of Silicon Valley. Fowler is an engineer based in the Bay Area who in February detailed how she was propositioned by her boss at Uber and her complaints to human resources were ignored. After outside investigations were conducted, including one by former Attorney General Eric Holder, CEO Travis Kalanick and more than a dozen other Uber officials were pushed out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

    Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Saturday. Bodycam footage from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers show LaBeouf acting belligerent during his arrest. Note: This footage has been edited for length and clarity.

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench
Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

View More Video