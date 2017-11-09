Undignified spat rips through Romania's proud royal family

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, file picture Romania's former King Michael waves to supporters during an appearance at the Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest, Romania. Romania’s royal house said Monday Nov. 6, 2-17 that the heath of former King Michael I who ruled Romania twice before abdicating, has deteriorated. Michael, 96, is one of the only leaders from World War II still who is still alive, and lives in exile in Switzerland. Octav Ganea, File AP Photo