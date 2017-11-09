FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against the former "Gossip Girl" star Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her. LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, and the British actor is listed as a suspect.
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against the former "Gossip Girl" star Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her. LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, and the British actor is listed as a suspect. Photo by Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against the former "Gossip Girl" star Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her. LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, and the British actor is listed as a suspect. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Celebrities

Actor Ed Westwick under investigation for sex assault report

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:51 AM

LOS ANGELES

Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her.

LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday and the British actor is listed as a suspect.

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. She told The Associated Press that she filed the police report this week.

Westwick said in a social media post Tuesday that he doesn't know Cohen and added: "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape." Westwick's representatives did not return a request for further comment Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

    Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Saturday. Bodycam footage from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers show LaBeouf acting belligerent during his arrest. Note: This footage has been edited for length and clarity.

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench
Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 1:20

Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon

View More Video