Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in crash

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, Eddie Montgomery, left, and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry arrive at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the band’s website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo