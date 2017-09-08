This combination photo shows, from left, Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyong’o, Aaron Paul and Demi Lovato who will co-host this year’s Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York's Central Park on Sept. 23.
Celebrities

Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyogn'o to co-host Global Citizen fest

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:26 AM

NEW YORK

Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyong'o, Aaron Paul and Demi Lovato will co-host this year's Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York's Central Park.

Performers at the Sept. 23 event include Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers, The Chainsmokers, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara.

The organization announced Friday that Frieda Pinto, Connie Britton, Deborra-lee Furness, Joan Smalls, Kal Penn and others will also co-host the multi-hour event. It will air live on MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal.

Fans can earn their free tickets for admission by joining the movement at globalcitizenfestival.com.

Last year, Jackman co-hosted the event with Neil Patrick Harris, Chelsea Handler and others. Performers at the 2016 concert included Rihanna, Eddie Vedder, Kendrick Lamar and Metallica.

___

Online:

https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/festival/2017/

