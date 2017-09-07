FILE - In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William, second left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, and their children, Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte, right are on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news.
FILE - In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William, second left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, and their children, Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte, right are on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news. Pool Photo via AP, File Christian Charisius
FILE - In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William, second left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, and their children, Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte, right are on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news. Pool Photo via AP, File Christian Charisius

Celebrities

Kate misses Prince George's 1st day of school due to illness

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 5:00 AM

LONDON

Prince William's pregnant wife Kate was too ill with morning sickness Thursday to take young Prince George to his first day of school.

The 4-year-old prince arrived at school holding the hand of his father.

Kate had planned to accompany them but canceled. "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell," a Kensington Palace statement said.

George arrived on time for his first day at Thomas's Battersea school in south London. He was met by Helen Haslem, a senior teacher who introduced him to the other students.

The palace said earlier this week that Kate is pregnant with her third child and is suffering from acute morning sickness, as in her earlier pregnancies.

She has canceled several public appearances since the announcement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench
1:33

"Once the ball kicks off it will be business as usual."

View More Video