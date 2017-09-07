Celebrities

Ali Center honoring protester killed in Charlottesville

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Muhammad Ali Center is honoring a woman who died during a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

The center in Louisville is posthumously giving the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Social Justice to Heather Heyer.

Her mother, Susan Bro, will accept the award at the ceremony at the Ali Center in Louisville on Sept. 23.

Heyer was killed last month during demonstrations over the proposed removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was hit by a car driver who plowed into a crowd that had gathered to denounce the white supremacists.

A release from the Ali Center says Heyer "embodied the spirit of the civil rights movement."

Among the presenters at the event will be Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali.

