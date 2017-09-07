The Latest: Florida cancels football home opener for Irma

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

