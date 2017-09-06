Kerley happy to be back with Jets _ now that Gailey's gone

This photo taken Dec. 24, 2016, shows San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley 17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. Kerley had his sights set on returning to the New York Jets the moment after he was cut by the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran wide receiver got on his phone and immediately called Todd Bowles to tell the coach he wanted to come back. Then, Kerley started making calls and sending texts to anyone who'd listen to his desires for a reunion in green and white.