German prosecutors recover stolen art worth $2.5 million

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 7:37 AM

BERLIN

Authorities in Germany say they've recovered 15 stolen paintings and drawings by German artist Georg Baselitz worth around 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million).

Munich prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that a 51-year-old man was arrested last month for selling the art after returning from a trip abroad.

They'd previously detained his 26-year-old son on suspicion of selling stolen goods and a 39-year-old accused of stealing the art while working for a shipping company in Munich.

Their names weren't released in line with privacy laws, but prosecutors say they all worked in the shipping industry.

Police started investigating after a tip from a company that the father and son were trying to sell the art far below face value.

Four works by the contemporary artist are still missing.

