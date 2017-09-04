Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton watches the ball as he hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton watches the ball as he hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo

Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits No. 53 _ and dents TV camera

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:22 PM

MIAMI

Giancarlo Stanton's latest home run did some damage — to a television camera.

Stanton hit his major league-leading 53th homer for the Miami Marlins on Monday night, belting a fly ball to right field that dented the housing of a TV camera set up just over the fence.

The cameraman kept working with the dented unit, and eventually the housing was taken off the camera for some repairs.

The irony of the HR was that, by Stanton's norms, it wasn't anywhere close to a prodigious shot. According to Statcast, Major League Baseball's stat-tracking site, the 357-foot home run was actually Stanton's third-shortest of the season.

Stanton hit the home run off Washington starter A.J. Cole.

