FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they arrive at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo

Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

September 04, 2017 5:38 AM

Kensington Palace said Monday that Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.

As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.

"The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement.

Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

